PSG 2-2 Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Defending Champs Enter Round Of 16 With Second-Leg Draw
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain entered the UEFA Champions League round of 16, but only after narrowly getting past Monaco (5-4 on aggregate) on Wednesday (February 25, 2026). PSG survived an early scare in the second leg to advance out of the playoffs for a second straight season. Protecting a 3-2 lead from the previous week, the holders went behind to Maghnes Akliouche's 45th-minute goal but were then boosted by a red card to Monaco's Mamadou Coulibaly in the 58th. Goals by Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG in front in the game. Jordan Teze’s stoppage-time equalizer came too late for Monaco.
