IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replaces Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar in the all-important match against Zimbabwe

Vikas Patwal
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs ZIM
Sanju Samson makes a comeback in the playing XI for the all-important clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson makes his way into the playing XI against Zimbabwe in Chennai

  • Axar Patel also makes a comeback in place of Washington Sundar

  • India needs to win the match to stay alive in the competition

Sanju Samson gets a spot in the playing XI for the do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Samson's inclusion in the side will most probably mean that he'll open the innings along with Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan will bat No.3 - a position in which he made his comeback into the T20I team.

India are entering this match with two changes - Sanju Samson in place of Rinku Singh and Axar Patel replacing Washington Sundar.

Sanju Samson last featured in the group match against Namibia in place of an ill Abhishek Sharma. He got the fans to their feet with a blazing 9-ball 22 but couldn't convert that brisk start into a big score.

However, today he has another opportunity to make it happen in a vital match, which is also at his new home ground in the IPL.

South Africa Maul Windies To Make Equation Simple For India

India must have signed a huge relief after South demolished the West Indies by 9 wickets in the afternoon fixture earlier today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They now have to beat Zimbabwe and the West Indies in a straightforward equation to qualify for the semi-finals.

India looked patchy in the group stage but was unbeaten; however, South Africa exposed the vulnerabilities in their batting department and hammered them by 76 runs, denting their semi-final chances.

However, South Africa's huge win has opened the doors for India, and they made the equation simple for the Men In Blue. They have to beat Zimbabwe in their second Super Eights match, and if they do so, then they will have to overcome the West Indies challenge to book a place in the semi-finals.

IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first.

IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Is Sanju Samson playing against Zimbabwe?

Yes, Sanju Samson in playing against Zimbabwe in place of Rinku Singh.

How can India qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

India need to win their last two Super Eights matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to qualify for the semi-finals.

Will Sanju Samson open against Zimbabwe?

Yes, Sanju Samson will open the innings for India against Zimbabwe, while Ishan Kishan will bat at No.3

Published At:
