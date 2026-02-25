Pakistan Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After England Loss

Pakistan will have to beat Sri Lanka in their last league match and hope that New Zealand lose both their remaining two matches to qualify for the semi-finals without any complexity

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Pakistan Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup
England's Jofra Archer, centre, and Liam Dawson shake hands after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Pakistan will have to beat Sri Lanka and will have to hope that New Zealand both their remaining matches

  • If New Zealand win one of their two matches, then also Pakistan have an outside chance of qualifying

  • England have already qualified for the semi-finals

Pakistan's semi-final chances took a massive hit as they lost their second Super Eights fixture against England by two wickets. With this defeat, they are no longer the master of their destiny as they need other results to go in their favour to make it through to the next stage.

Pakistan have played two matches in the Super Eights so far, while their first match against New Zealand got washed out, their loss against England has put them in a precarious position.

However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel for the Green Shirts as they can still make it through to the Top Four. First and foremost they'll have to win their last match against Sri Lanka. As they'll play that match after New Zealand, we'll assume that they have won that match.

Then, there are two scenarios in which Pakistan can reach the next round:

Scenario 1: NZ Lose Both Their Matches

It is the best and the most straightforward situation for them, where New Zealand lose their both matches against Sri Lanka and England. As Pakistan have won against Sri Lanka, they'll have 3 points - most after England (6) and will qualify for the semi-finals.

Scenario 2: NZ Win One Match

Now, if they manage to win one of their matches against Sri Lanka and England, they'll have the same number of points as Pakistan (3). Here, the team with a better net run-rate will make it to the next round.

Pakistan will be better positioned than the Kiwis in this case, as they have the advantage of playing their match after the Kiwis and will have the qualification equation in front of them.

Sri Lanka, even if they beat New Zealand, will finish at 2 points, as we have assumed that they'll lose to Pakistan, and they have already been thumped by England in their first game.

Harry Brook Powers ENG Into Semis

In the match against Pakistan, England were once reeling at 35/3 in the powerplay, while chasing 165 on a slow pitch. Harry Brook, who promoted himself to No.3 in this match, slammed a 50-ball century to guide his team over the line.

The next best score in the innings was 28 by Will Jacks, which highlights the value of Brook's innings in the context of this match and England's World Cup campaign.

Brook was castled by Shaheen Afridi in the 18th over of the innings with 10 runs still required. England lost two wickets in the 19th over of Mohammad Nawaz leaving the equation at 3 required in the last over with 2 wickets left.

Fortunately for England, Jofra Archer deposited the first ball of Salman Mirza's first ball of the last over for a boundary to take his team through to the semi-finals. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan carried on his rich vein of form as he played a fine knock of 63 off 45 balls to take Pakistan to 164/9 in 20 overs.

Q

Can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after England loss?

A

Yes, Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals even after losing to England.

Q

How can Pakistan still qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals?

A

Pakistan will have to beat Sri Lanka and then expect New Zealand to lose their remaining two matches.

Q

What will happen if New Zealand win both their remaining matches?

A

If New Zealand win both their matches, then Pakistan will be eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

