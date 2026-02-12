IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Timely Return Boost for India Amid Abhishek Sharma's Uncertainty

IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson scored a brisk 22 runs off just 8 balls in his return against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson could play against Pakistan if Abhishek Sharma fails to recover

  • Samson scored 22 runs off 8 balls against Namibia in Delhi

  • Abhishek Sharma is still recovering stomach issues

Sanju Samson played his first-ever World Cup match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and straight away showered his impact by smashing 22 runs off just 8 balls with 3 sixes and a boundary.

However, his innings was cut short when he flicked a ball straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder, leaving his fans wanting more.

Samson has been struggling with form from the past few matches, which is why he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the playing XI in the first match against the USA but he again got back into the team after Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the fixture against Namibia due to stomach issues.

Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash

Abhishek Sharma, who has been India's most explosive batter in the past year is currently missing World Cup matches due to stomach illness. The World No.1 T20I batter was even hospitalized in a hospital in Delhi and was released just on the eve of the match.

While the fans were expecting the dashing southpaw opener to be fit for the marquee match against Pakistan, India skipper Suryakumar dropped a bombshell in the toss, leaving the Indian fans worried.

While confirming Sanju Samson's inclusion in the match against Namibia. Suryakumar Yadav hinted at the possible unavailability of Abhishek Sharma for the next match against Pakistan.

Related Content
Related Content

While speaking at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj"

If Abhishek Sharma misses the clash against Pakistan, then Sanju Samson will again open with Ishan Kishan. While it'll be a big loss for India, Sanju Samson's today's small yet dominating innings would have provided some respite for the Indian fans.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

  3. IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Timely Return Boost for India Amid Abhishek Sharma's Uncertainty

  4. Dead Ball At India Vs Namibia Clash: Fuming Rod Tucker Directs Gerhard Erasmus To Re-Bowl - Controversy Explained

  5. ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

  2. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  3. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  4. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

  5. Equity On Trial: When Accountability Is Called Persecution

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Trump Calls India Trade Deal ‘Historic’, Says US To Boost Coal Exports

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win