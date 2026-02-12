IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Timely Return Boost for India Amid Abhishek Sharma's Uncertainty

Sanju Samson could play against Pakistan if Abhishek Sharma fails to recover
Samson scored 22 runs off 8 balls against Namibia in Delhi
Abhishek Sharma is still recovering stomach issues
Sanju Samson played his first-ever World Cup match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and straight away showered his impact by smashing 22 runs off just 8 balls with 3 sixes and a boundary.
However, his innings was cut short when he flicked a ball straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder, leaving his fans wanting more.
Samson has been struggling with form from the past few matches, which is why he was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the playing XI in the first match against the USA but he again got back into the team after Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the fixture against Namibia due to stomach issues.
Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash
Abhishek Sharma, who has been India's most explosive batter in the past year is currently missing World Cup matches due to stomach illness. The World No.1 T20I batter was even hospitalized in a hospital in Delhi and was released just on the eve of the match.
While the fans were expecting the dashing southpaw opener to be fit for the marquee match against Pakistan, India skipper Suryakumar dropped a bombshell in the toss, leaving the Indian fans worried.
While confirming Sanju Samson's inclusion in the match against Namibia. Suryakumar Yadav hinted at the possible unavailability of Abhishek Sharma for the next match against Pakistan.
While speaking at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj"
If Abhishek Sharma misses the clash against Pakistan, then Sanju Samson will again open with Ishan Kishan. While it'll be a big loss for India, Sanju Samson's today's small yet dominating innings would have provided some respite for the Indian fans.