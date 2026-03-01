US‑Iran Conflict: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al‑Nassr Quarter‑Final In AFC Champions League Two Postponed

US-Iran Conflict: The AFC has postponed Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 quarter-final against Al Wasl due to deteriorating security conditions in the Middle East

USA-Iran conflict Al Wasl vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 quarter-final
Al-Nassr' Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fahya on March 1, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
  • Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 quarter-final match suspended

  • All West Zone matches across the AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League postpoened

  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s side reached the quarter-finals with a 2-0 aggregate win over Arkadag

The fallout from the ongoing US-Iran conflict has led to the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 quarter-final match between United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr being postponed by the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that our next game against AlWasl, originally scheduled on March 4, 2026, are postponed until further notice,” Al-Nassr said in a statement on social media.

The Asian football body suspended all the AFC Champions League matches in the West Zone, including the quarter-final fixtures in the AFC Champions League Two and the AFC Challenge League, due to worsening security conditions in the Middle East. No new dates have been announced for the postponed matches.

The postponement will be a blow to Al-Nassr’s hopes of completing a double. They sit top of the Saudi Pro League table with 61 points – two clear of Al-Ahli – following their 3-1 win over Al-Fayha, in which Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Al-Alami sealed their place in the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals with a 2-0 aggregate win over Arkadag. The first leg of the tie against Al Wasl was due to be played at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

