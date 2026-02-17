Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hosts Eye Comeback As Semi-Finals Spot On Line

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second led of the round of 16 at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on February 17, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two
Al Wasl will take on the AL Zawraa in the 2nd leg of the quarterfinal of AFC Champions League Two at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on February 17, 2026. X/Al Wasl
Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd leg of the quarterfinal between Al Wasl and AL Zawraa at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Al Wasl were ahead in the game in the first leg of the match on two occasions but Al Zawraa made a comeback on both the occassions to take a 3-2 lead in the game. Al-Zawraa is the only Iraqi team in the Asian competitions currently after the exit of Al-Shorta from the elite AFC Champions League. On the other hand, Al Waslm who are a goal behind in the game would be desperate to overcome the deficit and take advantage to book a spot in the semis in front of their home crowd.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Attempt Missed

Nicolás Giménez (Al Wasl) fires a right-footed effort from the right side of the penalty area, but his shot sails just over the bar. The chance was created by Fábio Lima’s cross.

Al Wasl 0-0 Al Zawraa 5'

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: KO

Both set of players are on the field and the play start with the whistle of the referee. Both teams will look to get an early lead in the game.

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Head-To-Head

Matches: 3

Al-Zawraa: 3

Al Wasl: 0

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Al Wasl Starting XI

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Streaming Details

The second leg of the AFC Champions League between Al Wasl and Al Zawraa will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India from 9:30 PM IST.

Al Wasl vs Al Zawraa LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the quarterfinal between Al Wasl and Al Zawraa at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
