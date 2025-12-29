Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: HBH Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the BBL 2025–26 match 15 between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades on Monday, December 29, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

  • Hobart Hurricanes face Melbourne Renegades in match 15 of on December 29

  • The match is taking place at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

  • Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and elected to bowl first

The Hobart Hurricanes come into this clash against the Melbourne Renegades with plenty of confidence, sitting high on the Big Bash League points table after winning three of their first four matches in the season.

The Hurricanes’ mix of explosive batting and disciplined bowling has made them one of the form teams early in BBL15, and they’ll be bidding to continue that momentum on home turf at Bellerive Oval. Players like Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and all-rounders such as Chris Jordan and Rehan Ahmed have shown they can turn games quickly, giving Hobart a strong foundation to push for another win.

The Melbourne Renegades, by contrast, have struggled for consistency so far this season and sit near the bottom of the standings with just one win from their outings. They’ll be looking for big contributions from their core stars like Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mohammad Rizwan to turn their fortunes around.

Renegades’ bowling will also need to step up, with experienced campaigners like Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff expected to lead the charge in trying to contain the Hurricanes’ powerful batting lineup.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and opted to field first.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(w), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26 match be played?

The match 15 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 01:35 pm IST and 7:15pm Local.

Where will the Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The match 15 of the Big Bash League between Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. It will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott(w), Macalister Wright, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Elliott, Caleb Jewell, Andrew Tye, Matthew Spoors

