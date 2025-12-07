Premier League 2025-26 Salah Puts Liverpool Future In Doubt By Claiming He's Been 'Thrown Under The Bus'

The Egyptian has claimed his relationship with Slot has broken down
Mohamed Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him under the bus as he claimed his relationship with Arne Slot is now broken.
Liverpool's poor form continued as they were pegged back to a 3-3 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.
Slot's team have now won just two of their last 10 Premier League matches and sit eighth in the standings.
Salah, who registered 57 goal involvements in all competitions for the Reds last season, was an unused substitute. He has started the last three games on the bench, coming on at half-time in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Sunderland.
And speaking to reporters following the Leeds game, Salah hit out at what he feels is unfair treatment.
"The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career," Salah said.
"I'm very, very disappointed, to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years, and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench, and I don't know why.
"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
"I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can't say they keep the promises."
Of Slot, Salah added: "I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and, all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship.
"I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club.
"This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always. I called my mum yesterday – you guys didn't know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said, 'Come to the Brighton game' [on December 13].
"I don't know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it."
Salah then suggested he could well leave Liverpool following his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, with the January transfer window coming up.
He said: "In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen.
"I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the [AFCON]."
Salah will depart to join up with the Egypt squad on December 15.