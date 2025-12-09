Inter Milan Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Out Of Reds Squad After Public Fallout With Slot

Liverpool announced a 19-man squad for Champions League fixture at Inter Milan
Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool squad after public fallout with manager Arne Slot
Salah gave a fiery post-match interview after being benched during the 3-3 draw with Leeds
Liverpool have confirmed a 19-man squad for their Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah not included in the travelling party.
The decision comes in the wake of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend, where Salah started on the bench for the third game in a row.
Salah was not introduced at Elland Road, prompting him to give an explosive interview after the game, where he suggested that Liverpool had "thrown him under the bus".
The Egyptian also revealed that his relationship with Reds boss Arne Slot had broken down, with the club reportedly deciding to remove Salah from selection for a period of time.
The 33-year-old is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and is now seemingly more likely to miss Liverpool's league game with Brighton this Saturday.
Salah has made 420 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since arriving at Anfield in 2017, scoring 250 goals as well as providing 113 assists for his team-mates.
Liverpool travel to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to PSV in their last Champions League outing on November 26.
Slot's team are 13th in the 36-team standings and one point adrift of the top eight, which would see them automatically qualify for the round of 16 in the competition.