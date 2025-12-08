Salah 'Destroying His Legacy At Liverpool' After Public Outburst, Says Rooney

Wayne Rooney has cautioned Mohamed Salah that his recent criticism of Liverpool and Arne Slot risks damaging his legacy at Anfield, arguing the forward's comments were disrespectful and have created unnecessary turmoil around the club

File photo of Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. Photo: File
Summary
  • Salah claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” after being benched for a third straight league match

  • He also casted doubes about his relationship with manager Arne Slot and his long-term future

  • Rooney believes Slot must demonstrate authority and leave Salah out of the squad

  • Rooney warned Salah is “destroying his legacy” at Anfield with his public outburst

Wayne Rooney believes Mohamed Salah is at risk of jeopardising his legacy at Liverpool in the wake of his comments to the media over the weekend.

Salah claimed he has been "thrown under the bus" by the club after he was benched for the third straight Premier League game on Saturday.

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Leeds United, with the Reds twice throwing away a lead at Elland Road as their underwhelming form continued.

Salah, who is one goal or assist away from overtaking Rooney as the all-time Premier League record holder for the most goal involvements for one club, also said his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down, while suggesting he is unsure what his future holds.

And Rooney feels Salah is taking a risk when it comes to how he will be seen in the eyes of Liverpool supporters.

"Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'," said the former England international on The Wayne Rooney Show.

"Take yourself off to [the Africa Cup of Nations] and let everything calm down. If I was [Slot] there would be no way he would be in the team.

"It needs to be sorted out quickly either way.

"He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool. It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He's gone about it all wrong."

And Rooney went as far as to say Salah had thrown Liverpool and his team-mates under the bus, rather than it being the other way around.

"Time catches up with all of us, and this season he hasn't looked as his best, at his sharpest," Rooney added.

"You want to see him roll his sleeves up and say 'ok then, I'll show you'.

"To have the arrogance to say he doesn't have to earn his place because he has already earned his place, you need to be at your best every week to try and stay in the team.

"If I was one of his team-mates, I wouldn't be happy at all with what he said because this is where Liverpool need him most.

"If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words. He's been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, but this was disrespectful to his team-mates, manager and fans.

"I would imagine he will be very quiet around the training ground and that will bring a negative energy in itself to the new players Arne has bedded in.

"I am sure over the next couple of years he will regret saying what he has."

Salah has registered six goal involvements in the Premier League this season. He provided a record-equalling 47 last season as Slot's team charged to the title.

He will depart Liverpool to link up with Egypt's squad on December 15, with the Africa Cup of Nations starting later this month.

