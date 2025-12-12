Salah Set For Fresh Talks With Slot As Liverpool Boss Addresses Egyptian Star’s Future

Mohamed Salah is set for fresh talks with Arne Slot regarding his Liverpool future before he departs for AFCON duty, following his explosive interview after the Leeds game

Mohamed Salah Arne Slot set for talks about Liverpool future
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah passes manager Arne Slot as he takes part in a training session on December 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Mohamed Salah to hold fresh talks with Arne Slot about his Liverpool future

  • Salah had earlier accused the club of “throwing [him] under the bus” after being benched

  • Slot confirmed multiple talks with Salah and his agents since the Sunderland match

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to hold talks with manager Arne Slot after a turbulent week that has intensified scrutiny over the Egyptian’s role, form, and long-term future at Anfield.

The discussions follow Salah’s explosive post-match interview following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, where the Egyptian footballer said that he felt the club had “thrown [him] under the bus” amid criticism over Liverpool’s recent poor results.

The forward insisted that “someone wanted me to get all of the blame” regarding Liverpool’s poor results. His comments surprised supporters and fuelled speculation about internal tensions with the manager.

Slot, however, made clear that conversations were already well underway before Salah went public with his frustration.

New Meeting Confirmed After Behind-The-Scenes Talks

Slot explained that he and Salah have been speaking repeatedly since the December 3 match against Sunderland.

“We’ve spoken a lot in the last week after the Sunderland game,” Slot said. “There have been a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, our representatives and him, between him and me after the Sunderland game, and today I will speak to him again.”

The manager’s remarks confirm that another direct meeting is scheduled as Liverpool attempt to draw a line under the row before Salah departs for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 next week.

The forward recently admitted that he “did not know what would happen” while he is away, adding further uncertainty to his situation.

Dropped Three Times But Legacy Intact

Salah has scored four league goals in 13 appearances this season but has endured an unusually disrupted run. He was first dropped for the match against West Ham last month, then left on the bench against Sunderland and again at Leeds.

Despite the recent friction, Salah’s legacy at Anfield is already cemented. He has won two English Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and is Liverpool’s record scorer in the Premier League, achievements that have defined the club’s modern era.

As he prepares to join Egypt for AFCON duty, Liverpool now face a delicate balancing act, which involves resolving the current dispute, managing his stuttering form, and clarifying his place in Slot’s long-term plans.

(With AP Inputs)

