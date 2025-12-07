Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Tanaka Strikes In Stoppage Time As Reds Held In Six-Goal Thriller

Liverpool drop points again as their title defense endures another blow
Leeds United snatch a point at the Elland Road
Check the match report
Ao Tanaka equalised six minutes into second-half stoppage time as Liverpool were pegged back from 2-0 and then 3-2 up in a gripping 3-3 draw with Leeds United.
The Premier League champions looked to have won Saturday's game on two occasions, only to let two points slip through their grasp as their terrible title defence hit another low.
Curtis Jones' curling strike that rattled the crossbar was the highlight of a low-key first half, but Hugo Ekitike scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period to put Liverpool 2-0 up.
Ekitike intercepted Joe Rodon's errant pass to finish into the bottom-left corner in the 48th minute, then stayed onside to bundle home after Conor Bradley dispossessed Gabriel Gudmundsson and crossed from the right.
But Leeds received a 73rd-minute lifeline when Ibrahima Konate recklessly scythed Wilfried Gnonto down. A penalty was awarded following a VAR review, and former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted confidently.
The momentum was with Leeds at that point, and just two minutes later, Anton Stach cut inside from the left side of the area under little pressure before powering home.
Liverpool hit back in the 80th minute as Ryan Gravenberch released Dominik Szoboszlai, who tucked a neat finish across Lucas Perri, but that was not the last of the goalmouth action.
Deep into nine minutes of stoppage time, Stach's inswinging corner from the left squirmed all the way to Tanaka at the far post, and he rifled through a crowd of bodies to provoke wild celebrations from the home fans at Elland Road.
Data Debrief: Another Late Blow Leaves Liverpool Reeling
Tanaka's equaliser was the third result-altering goal Liverpool have conceded in the Premier League this season, having also conceded winners to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
That is already the joint-most they have ever conceded in a full campaign in the competition, having also shipped three such goals in 2010-11 – when they finished sixth.
This game saw the momentum swing wildly in a white-hot atmosphere, with both teams grabbing quickfire doubles. There were just 130 seconds between Liverpool's first and second goals, and then only 165 seconds between Leeds' first and second goals.
Since the start of last season, only Bournemouth (16) and Leicester City (16) have conceded 2 or more goals in more different away games in the Premier League than Liverpool (15), who have done so in eight of their last 10 such matches.
The Reds edged the expected goals battle, with 1.73 xG from 16 shots compared to Leeds' 1.51 from 12 attempts, but that will be scant consolation to Slot as the pressure continues to mount on Merseyside.