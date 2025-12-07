Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Tanaka Strikes In Stoppage Time As Reds Held In Six-Goal Thriller

The Premier League champions looked to have won Saturday's game on two occasions, only to let two points slip through their grasp as their terrible title defence hit another low

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26
Ao Tanaka celebrates after equalising for Leeds Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool drop points again as their title defense endures another blow

  • Leeds United snatch a point at the Elland Road

  • Check the match report

Ao Tanaka equalised six minutes into second-half stoppage time as Liverpool were pegged back from 2-0 and then 3-2 up in a gripping 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

The Premier League champions looked to have won Saturday's game on two occasions, only to let two points slip through their grasp as their terrible title defence hit another low.

Curtis Jones' curling strike that rattled the crossbar was the highlight of a low-key first half, but Hugo Ekitike scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

Ekitike intercepted Joe Rodon's errant pass to finish into the bottom-left corner in the 48th minute, then stayed onside to bundle home after Conor Bradley dispossessed Gabriel Gudmundsson and crossed from the right.

But Leeds received a 73rd-minute lifeline when Ibrahima Konate recklessly scythed Wilfried Gnonto down. A penalty was awarded following a VAR review, and former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted confidently.

The momentum was with Leeds at that point, and just two minutes later, Anton Stach cut inside from the left side of the area under little pressure before powering home.

Liverpool hit back in the 80th minute as Ryan Gravenberch released Dominik Szoboszlai, who tucked a neat finish across Lucas Perri, but that was not the last of the goalmouth action.

Related Content
Related Content

Deep into nine minutes of stoppage time, Stach's inswinging corner from the left squirmed all the way to Tanaka at the far post, and he rifled through a crowd of bodies to provoke wild celebrations from the home fans at Elland Road.

English Premier League 2025-26
Leeds Vs Liverpool Match Statistics Photo: Opta
info_icon

Data Debrief: Another Late Blow Leaves Liverpool Reeling

Tanaka's equaliser was the third result-altering goal Liverpool have conceded in the Premier League this season, having also conceded winners to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

That is already the joint-most they have ever conceded in a full campaign in the competition, having also shipped three such goals in 2010-11 – when they finished sixth.

This game saw the momentum swing wildly in a white-hot atmosphere, with both teams grabbing quickfire doubles. There were just 130 seconds between Liverpool's first and second goals, and then only 165 seconds between Leeds' first and second goals.

Since the start of last season, only Bournemouth (16) and Leicester City (16) have conceded 2 or more goals in more different away games in the Premier League than Liverpool (15), who have done so in eight of their last 10 such matches.

The Reds edged the expected goals battle, with 1.73 xG from 16 shots compared to Leeds' 1.51 from 12 attempts, but that will be scant consolation to Slot as the pressure continues to mount on Merseyside.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Neser Takes Five As AUS Require 65 Runs To 2-0 Up In The Ashes

  2. Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding To Palash Muchhal Via Instagram Story - Read Full Statement

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  4. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Supriya Shrinate Claims Putin Is 'Suffering, Coughing' From Delhi Air Pollution

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Night Temps Drop to 11°C, Fog and Light Rain Forecast

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. India Invites US CFOs At AI Impact Summit 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  2. Gunfire Erupts Again at Pakistan–Afghanistan Chaman Border

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps