Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool, English Premier League: Tanaka's Stoppage‑Time Rescues Six-Goal Draw For Hosts
Leeds United played a six-goal thriller at Elland Road against Liverpool on Saturday, with the match ending 3-3. Hugo Ekitike struck twice early in the second half to put the defending champions two goals up, but Dominic Calvert‑Lewin's penalty and Anton Stach's strike levelled matters within minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool's lead on 80 minutes, only for Ao Tanaka to smash home the equaliser in the 96th minute to rescue a draw for the hosts.
