Tottenham Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Ekitike, Isak Guide Reds To 2-1 Win Over Nine-Man Spurs
Liverpool edged nine-man Tottenham 2-1 in a chaotic Premier League clash in North London. Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the Reds shortly after half-time but was forced off injured following a challenge from Micky van de Ven, while Hugo Ekitike added a second to put Liverpool in control. Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs late on, but Cristian Romero’s stoppage-time red ensured Liverpool held on for a third consecutive win, moving up to fifth, while Tottenham remain mired in 13th with just one win in their last eight league games.
