UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Preview: Salah-Less Liverpool Face Inter; Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea In Tuesday Action

Liverpool travel to face Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League without Mohamed Salah
Barcelona look to recover from a 3-0 loss to Chelsea when hosting Eintracht Frankfurt
Chelsea, seventh and unbeaten in four straight Champions League games, face Atalanta
Bayern Munich can seal a fifth league-stage win in the early fixture against Sporting Lisbon
Liverpool enter the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 facing intense scrutiny after Mohamed Salah, left out of the travelling squad to Italy, claimed the club had “thrown [him] under the bus.”
With Arne Slot’s side in poor form, Tuesday’s trip to Inter Milan becomes a major test of Liverpool’s resilience without their leading forward.
Inter, already in strong rhythm with four wins from their last five Champions League fixtures, sense an opportunity to claim a fifth. For Liverpool, currently 13th, victory is essential to rejoin the chase for a top-eight seeding heading into the knockout phase.
Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea Headline Packed Night
After a bruising 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, Barcelona aim to reset at home against an out-of-form Eintracht Frankfurt. Xavi’s side must cope without Ronald Araujo, suspended following his red card against Chelsea and still unavailable due to personal matters.
Chelsea, sitting seventh and unbeaten in four Champions League outings, travel to Atalanta looking to consolidate their position among the top eight that guarantee direct access to the round of 16. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich can secure a fifth league-stage win in the early kickoff against Sporting Lisbon.
Tottenham, reeling from a 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, face a more manageable assignment when they welcome Slavia Prague. Atletico Madrid head to PSV Eindhoven, Monaco host Galatasaray, and Union Saint-Gilloise meet Marseille in other key fixtures.
An unusually early Matchday 6 kickoff features Kairat Almaty hosting Olympiacos at 9:00 PM IST, completing a packed programme across Europe.
