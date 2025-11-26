Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League: Estevao Shines As Blues Crush 10-Man Blaugrana

FC Barcelona collapsed as Chelsea swept aside the 10-man Catalans 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League, with the hosts scoring three, having three ruled out, and completely suffocating Hansi Flick's side

Chelsea vs Barcelona match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5
Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League league phase match agianst FC Barcelona on November 25, 2025.
  • Chelsea hit three and had three more disallowed as Araujo’s first-half red left Barcelona overrun

  • Estevao scored a stunning second and created three chances, outshining Lamine Yamal

  • Delap sealed the victory as Blaugrana failed to score in the UCL for the first time under Flick

Estevao and Liam Delap scored in the second half as Chelsea stormed to a dominant 3-0 win over 10-man Barcelona in the Champions League.

Chelsea also had three goals disallowed, while a disappointing day for Barcelona saw Ronald Araujo sent off for two first-half bookings.

Enzo Fernandez had the ball in the back of the net after just four minutes, latching onto Wesley Fofana's cutback from the right byline, but the defender was adjudged to have handled in the build-up.

Moments later, Ferran Torres bent a golden opportunity wide of the right post before Fernandez was denied again; he nodded in from close range from Estevao's free-kick, but Trevoh Chalobah had interfered from an offside position beforehand.

Pedro Neto then blazed over, but his contribution led to the breakthrough goal as he flicked Marc Cucurella's cross on and Jules Kounde bundled it over the line in the 27th minute.

Araujo was then sent off on the stroke of half-time. Having been needlessly booked for dissent 12 minutes earlier, he slid in late on Cucurella to receive his marching orders.

Six minutes after the break, Andrey Santos' celebrations were cut short after his tame strike trickled over the line despite Joan Garcia getting a hand to it, the flag going up to deny Chelsea again.

It took them just four more minutes to double their lead, however, as Estevao skipped past two Barcelona defenders on the right of the box before lashing his shot into the roof of the net.

Chelsea continued to dominate and got their third through substitute Delap, who calmly converted when one-on-one after being played in by Fernandez, who was initially flagged offside before a VAR check overturned the decision.

Data Debrief: Chelsea blow Barcelona away

Barcelona had scored in each of their last 24 Champions League games prior to Tuesday (67 goals in total), the longest run of any team, while Hansi Flick had never before seen one of his teams fail to score in the competition.

However, Chelsea brilliantly blunted Barca's attack, limiting them to just five shots, including only two on target.

Much of the pre-match talk centred around comparisons between Estevao and Lamine Yamal, and it was the Brazilian who shone at Stamford Bridge, as he not only got on the scoresheet but created three chances, more than any other player.

He also, at 18 years and 215 days, became only the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappe (18y 113d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).

