Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Barcelona come into this match after a 3-3 draw to Club Brugge. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 5 clash live

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea take on Barcelona in the UCL match on Wednesday

  • Barcelona are coming after a 3-3 defeat to Club Brugge

  • Chelsea are also coming after a 2-2 draw agianst Qarabag

Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League showdown that feels like a perfect storm, two clubs with rich European legacies, both under pressure to prove something.

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have shown real grit in recent matches, going unbeaten in their last 10 outings and boasting an aggressive attack. Their home form in Europe, where they’re looking to dominate possession and make Stamford Bridge a fortress, could give them a real edge.

Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive with their own firepower. Robert Lewandowski remains a constant threat, while young talents like Lamine Yamal will look to exploit gaps behind Chelsea’s backline.

But defensively, Barça have shown cracks, making them vulnerable in transition, something Chelsea will be eager to exploit. Their last UCL clash which was against Club Brugge ended in a 3-3 draw. Barca's defense in that match looked very weak due to which they missed out a very important and easy point of the tournament.

Chelsea Vs Barcelona, Head-to-head:

  • Matches: 5

  • Chelsea: 4

  • Barcelona: 3

  • Draw: 7

Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming

Related Content
Related Content

When and where will the Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 26 at the Stamford Bridge in London. The kick-off will be at 01:30 AM IST.

How to live stream the Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Nowgam Kashmir Police Station Blast: Families And Houses Around The Area Become Collateral Damage

  4. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  5. India Cancels Flights After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Taliban Claims 10 Killed In Pakistani Air and Drone Strikes In Afghanistan

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Cloud Across Red Sea, Disrupts India-Middle East Flights

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry