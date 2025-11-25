Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Chelsea take on Barcelona in the UCL match on Wednesday
Barcelona are coming after a 3-3 defeat to Club Brugge
Chelsea are also coming after a 2-2 draw agianst Qarabag
Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League showdown that feels like a perfect storm, two clubs with rich European legacies, both under pressure to prove something.
Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have shown real grit in recent matches, going unbeaten in their last 10 outings and boasting an aggressive attack. Their home form in Europe, where they’re looking to dominate possession and make Stamford Bridge a fortress, could give them a real edge.
Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive with their own firepower. Robert Lewandowski remains a constant threat, while young talents like Lamine Yamal will look to exploit gaps behind Chelsea’s backline.
But defensively, Barça have shown cracks, making them vulnerable in transition, something Chelsea will be eager to exploit. Their last UCL clash which was against Club Brugge ended in a 3-3 draw. Barca's defense in that match looked very weak due to which they missed out a very important and easy point of the tournament.
Chelsea Vs Barcelona, Head-to-head:
Matches: 5
Chelsea: 4
Barcelona: 3
Draw: 7
Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 26 at the Stamford Bridge in London. The kick-off will be at 01:30 AM IST.
Fans in India can watch the Chelsea Vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.