Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch CFC V BOU Match On TV & Online?

Chelsea take on Bournemouth in the matchweek 19 PL fixture
Blues, Cherries suffered contrasting defeats in their previous games
Chelsea vs Bournemouth streaming and telecast details
Chelsea welcome Premier League strugglers AFC Bournemouth in their matchweek 19 fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The Blues will look to end 2025 with a win under their belt at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca, who was suspended in their 1-2 defeat against Aston Villa, will look to make changes to his side as they seek a winning return. The Blues have been up and down this campaign and could be threatened by a dangerous Bournemouth side.
As for the Cherries, they were suffered a thrashing at the hands of Brentford. Moreover, the future of Antoine Semenyo has not helped matters as they look to arrest their sliding form in the Premier League.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 23
Chelsea won: 14
Bournemouth won: 5
Draws: 4
Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Stamford Bridge will host the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Bournemouth on December 31, Wednesday from 1AM (IST) onwards.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Simultaneously, it will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.