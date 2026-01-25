Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Crystal Palace Face Chelsea; Newcastle Vs Aston Villa

Leeds United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Blues Target Win Despite Defensive Headache Photo: AP

Premier League 2025–26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Welcome to the live clockwatch coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 23 fixtures on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Three Premier League fixtures kick off simultaneously at 7:30 PM tonight: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, and Brentford vs Nottingham Forest. At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a London derby. Palace are in poor form, having lost 2-1 to Sunderland, and face a Chelsea side coming off a 2-0 win over Brentford. Up north at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa, with the hosts seeing their three-game winning streak halted in a goalless draw with Wolves. Villa, under Unai Emery, are third but lost 1-0 to Everton. Meanwhile, at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford face Nottingham Forest. The Bees, having lost to Chelsea, will face relegation-threatened Forest, who sit 17th. Stay tuned for live updates across all three grounds as the 7:30 PM kick-offs unfold right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jan 2026, 07:39:44 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Kick Off! And we’re off, all three games are underway! Brentford get things rolling at the Gtech as they host Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace kick off against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, and it’s a roaring start at St James’ Park where Newcastle welcome Aston Villa. Three grounds, three very different battles, ninety minutes of chaos loading.

25 Jan 2026, 07:19:53 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Brentford vs Nottingham Starting XIs Your Bees to take on Forest 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ylJrNa3RIf — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 25, 2026 Team news! 📋 pic.twitter.com/Oco7lfQJ6Q — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 25, 2026

25 Jan 2026, 07:18:23 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Streaming Info The English Premier League matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts take place on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD channels.