Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Crystal Palace Face Chelsea; Newcastle Vs Aston Villa

Premier League 2025–26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Catch play-by-play updates for EPL Matchday 23 matches - Brentford vs Nottingham, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Newcastle vs Aston Villa. Stay tuned for all the live updates

Premier League LIVE Scores, Brentford vs Nottingham Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Updates
Premier League 2025–26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Welcome to the live clockwatch coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 23 fixtures on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Three Premier League fixtures kick off simultaneously at 7:30 PM tonight: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, and Brentford vs Nottingham Forest. At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a London derby. Palace are in poor form, having lost 2-1 to Sunderland, and face a Chelsea side coming off a 2-0 win over Brentford. Up north at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa, with the hosts seeing their three-game winning streak halted in a goalless draw with Wolves. Villa, under Unai Emery, are third but lost 1-0 to Everton. Meanwhile, at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford face Nottingham Forest. The Bees, having lost to Chelsea, will face relegation-threatened Forest, who sit 17th. Stay tuned for live updates across all three grounds as the 7:30 PM kick-offs unfold right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Kick Off!

And we’re off, all three games are underway!

Brentford get things rolling at the Gtech as they host Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace kick off against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, and it’s a roaring start at St James’ Park where Newcastle welcome Aston Villa. Three grounds, three very different battles, ninety minutes of chaos loading.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Brentford vs Nottingham Starting XIs

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Streaming Info

The English Premier League matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts take place on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD channels.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch Updates: Hello And Welcome!

Hello football fans, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Premier League 2025–26, Sunday Clock Watch. Get all the action from Brentford vs Nottingham, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea and Newcastle vs Aston Villa -- stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
