Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win
At Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Chelsea delivered a commanding 3-0 win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. After two disallowed goals from Enzo Fernandez, the breakthrough came in the 27th minute when Jules Kounde diverted the ball into his own net under pressure. Just before half-time, the Blues were further boosted as Ronald Araujo picked up a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. In the second half, 18-year-old Estevao struck a brilliant solo goal in the 55th minute, and Liam Delap added the third in the 73rd minute – his first in the competition. The defeat left Barcelona facing a surprising uphill battle to qualify.
