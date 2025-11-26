Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win

At Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Chelsea delivered a commanding 3-0 win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. After two disallowed goals from Enzo Fernandez, the breakthrough came in the 27th minute when Jules Kounde diverted the ball into his own net under pressure. Just before half-time, the Blues were further boosted as Ronald Araujo picked up a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. In the second half, 18-year-old Estevao struck a brilliant solo goal in the 55th minute, and Liam Delap added the third in the 73rd minute – his first in the competition. The defeat left Barcelona facing a surprising uphill battle to qualify.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, center, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho applaud fans at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
1/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Liam Delap
Chelsea's Liam Delap, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammates during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Joan Garcia
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia, right, fails to save the ball as Chelsea's Liam Delap, left, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Estevao
Chelsea's Estevao, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, runs with the ball past Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Ronald Araujo
Referee Slavko Vincic shows a red card to Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, second left, scored an own goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match in London-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen Torment IND In Guwahati

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Four Fixtures Lined Up For Early Start; Toss, Playing XIs To Follow

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  3. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry