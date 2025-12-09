Inter Milan Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Salah-Less Reds Seek Revival Against In-Form Nerazzurri

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session as manager Arne Slot looks on December 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro in Milan on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Inter, last season’s runners-up, come into this clash sitting second in Serie A and looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous European outing. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive in Italy under pressure after inconsistent domestic form, including a 3-3 draw with Leeds United and a 1-1 stalemate against Sunderland. Manager Arne Slot has made headlines by dropping Mohamed Salah from the squad amid tensions, with the Egyptian forward publicly feuding with the coach. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Milan vs Liverpool football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Dec 2025, 11:43:12 pm IST Inter Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Matchday 6

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 10)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD