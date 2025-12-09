Inter Milan Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Salah-Less Reds Seek Revival Against In-Form Nerazzurri

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session as manager Arne Slot looks on December 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro in Milan on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Inter, last season’s runners-up, come into this clash sitting second in Serie A and looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous European outing. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive in Italy under pressure after inconsistent domestic form, including a 3-3 draw with Leeds United and a 1-1 stalemate against Sunderland. Manager Arne Slot has made headlines by dropping Mohamed Salah from the squad amid tensions, with the Egyptian forward publicly feuding with the coach. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Milan vs Liverpool football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Inter Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Matchday 6
Venue: San Siro, Milan
Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 10)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Inter Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Welcome!
This is the start of our live blog for Liverpool’s trip to Italy to face Inter Milan. With Inter aiming to secure top spot in their group and Liverpool fighting to steady their campaign without Salah, this clash promises drama and intensity at San Siro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.