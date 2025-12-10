Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool, Champions League: Dominik Szoboszlai Penalty Earns Reds Win Sans Salah

Even from the penalty spot, Liverpool managed just fine without Mohamed Salah. After leaving the Egypt forward in England, Liverpool got a much-needed boost with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Barcelona and Bayern Munich celebrated comeback wins and Chelsea lost. With regular penalty taker Salah out of the squad following his public criticism of the club last week, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up instead to score the 88th-minute penalty which earned a 1-0 win over one of the competition’s best-performing teams.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot hugs Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister at the end of a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty shot during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's first goal from a penalty shot during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, jumps for a header with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Conor Bradley
Liverpool's Conor Bradley, left, takes a shot at goal during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fouls Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Curtis Jones
Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after being booked by referee Felix Zwayer during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Federico Dimarco
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match photo-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister jumps for a header with Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski during a Champions League, league phase, soccer match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
