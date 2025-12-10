Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool, Champions League: Dominik Szoboszlai Penalty Earns Reds Win Sans Salah
Even from the penalty spot, Liverpool managed just fine without Mohamed Salah. After leaving the Egypt forward in England, Liverpool got a much-needed boost with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Barcelona and Bayern Munich celebrated comeback wins and Chelsea lost. With regular penalty taker Salah out of the squad following his public criticism of the club last week, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up instead to score the 88th-minute penalty which earned a 1-0 win over one of the competition’s best-performing teams.
