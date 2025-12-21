Alycia Baumgardner Vs Leila Beaudoin: Unified Super-Featherweight Champion Defends Title In Dominant Win
Alycia Baumgardner showcased her class with a commanding unanimous decision win over Canada’s Leila Beaudoin in Miami on Friday, retaining her IBF, WBO and WBA super-featherweight crowns. Fighting under the men’s championship format of 12 three-minute rounds, Baumgardner put in a composed performance. The American dropped her Canadian challenger in the seventh with a sharp counter right hook and controlled the pace throughout, outlanding Beaudoin with jabs and body shots. Judges scored it 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109 in favour of Baumgardner.
