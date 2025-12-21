Alycia Baumgardner Vs Leila Beaudoin: Unified Super-Featherweight Champion Defends Title In Dominant Win

Alycia Baumgardner, left, poses with her belt after her during super-featherweight fight against Lela Beaudoin in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

1/8 Lela Beaudoin, left, and Alycia Baumgardner, right, embrace after their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





2/8 Lela Beaudoin spits into a bucket during her super-featherweight fight against Alycia Baumgardner in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





3/8 Lela Beaudoin, left, and Alycia Baumgardner, right, compete during their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





4/8 Lela Beaudoin, left, and Alycia Baumgardner, right, compete during their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





5/8 Lela Beaudoin, left, and Alycia Baumgardner, right, compete during their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





6/8 Alycia Baumgardner, left, and Lela Beaudoin, right, compete during their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





7/8 Lela Beaudoin, left, and Alycia Baumgardner, right, compete during their super-featherweight fight in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





8/8 Alycia Baumgardner walks to the ring before her super-featherweight fight against Lela Beaudoin in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky





