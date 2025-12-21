NBA: Victor Wembanyama Stars As San Antonio Spurs Top Atlanta Hawks 126-98

Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points, Devin Vassell added 18, and the San Antonio Spurs spoiled the first of a five-game home stretch for Atlanta with a 126-98 win over the Hawks in the NBA on Saturday (December 20, 2025). The win was the Spurs' 20th of the season — a feat the team did not reach until January 23 last season. In his fourth game since returning from a calf injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games, Wembanyama added 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. It was the centre's first double-double since San Antonio's November 14 loss to Golden State.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1), grabs a pass over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
1/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Lindy Waters III, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
2/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) looks to shoot over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
3/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) looks to shoot while San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
4/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks to pass the ball aound San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
5/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
6/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to shoot against Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
7/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) goes up to shoot against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
8/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Devin Vassell, right, react during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
9/9
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) goes up to dunk over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
