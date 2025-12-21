NBA: Victor Wembanyama Stars As San Antonio Spurs Top Atlanta Hawks 126-98
Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points, Devin Vassell added 18, and the San Antonio Spurs spoiled the first of a five-game home stretch for Atlanta with a 126-98 win over the Hawks in the NBA on Saturday (December 20, 2025). The win was the Spurs' 20th of the season — a feat the team did not reach until January 23 last season. In his fourth game since returning from a calf injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games, Wembanyama added 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. It was the centre's first double-double since San Antonio's November 14 loss to Golden State.
