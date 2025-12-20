Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Gill, India’s ex-T20I vice-captain, misses out on ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar stressed team combinations, opting for two wicketkeepers at the top
Axar Patel chosen as vice-captain under skipper Suryakumar Yadav
India on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the preceding home T20I series against New Zealand, with the headline decision being the omission of star batter Shubman Gill.
As a result, Axar Patel has been named as vice-captain, replacing Gill under skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Gill, who had served as India’s T20I vice-captain for much of the previous cycle, misses out after a poor run of form in the shortest format. While the 25-year-old remains a cornerstone of India’s Test and ODI plans, the selectors have chosen to move in a different direction for T20Is.
Selectors Prioritise Combinations
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reasoning behind Gill’s exclusion, emphasising combinations and the need for prioritising other roles in the squad.
Explaining the rationale behind choosing Axar as the new deputy skipper, Agarkar said, “Shubman was the vice-captain, he's not in the team. Axar was the vice-captain when the T20s used to clash.”
“About continuity, you're looking at combinations. If your keeper is going to bat at the top, you want a keeper who can play there. Jitesh (Sharma) was there,” he continued. “Shubman is a quality player and unfortunate to miss out. Combinations more than anything else, two keepers at the top,” Agarkar said.
Captain Captain Suryakumar also clarified that the choice had nothing to do with Gill’s form. Instead, the team wanted a wicketkeeper to open the innings and bat up top, resulting in the sleections of Sanju and Ishan, which resulted in Gill being the odd one out.
India’s top-order configuration for the upcoming T20 World Cup will feature Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, showcasing a preference for aggressive options who can also cover keeping duties.
Agarkar acknowledged that selections are inherently subjective, while reiterating that Gill remains firmly in India’s long-term plans.
“Your opinion could differ from mine. Sometimes when you pick players, it's difficult,” he said.
“We still think he's a quality player. You go through ups and downs with forms, but it's more about the combinations you want them playing,” he added.
Axar Patel Elevated, Finishing Core Remains Intact
Axar Patel’s elevation to the vice-captaincy marks his growing importance in the shortest format. However, the selectors put focus on the fact that his selection showcased the talent pool available to Agarkar and co.
“Someone has to miss out, it's not because he (Gill) is not a good player, and fortunately in Indian cricket we have options,” Agarkar noted.
India have also ensured strong finishing depth, with Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube forming the middle-to-lower order core, a combination designed to maximise firepower in the final overs.
It is important to know that nations can make changes to their squad until January 31, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 starting on February 7, 2025.
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jaspreet Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).