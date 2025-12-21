NBA: Chicago Bulls Storm To 136-125 Win Over Short-Handed Cleveland Cavaliers

Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic each scored 24 points as the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory over the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Saturday (December 20, 2025). Vucevic, who also grabbed 15 rebounds, had 11 points and six boards in the fourth quarter as the Bulls won consecutive games for the first time since November 19. Seven players scored in double figures for Chicago. Josh Giddey had 17 points and Tre Jones added 16 off the bench. Darius Garland scored a season-high 35 for Cleveland, who were missing All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell due to illness.

Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic rebounds in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates after a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins, left, and Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, left, goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu celebrates after making a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates after making a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-NaeQwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates after making a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-DeAndre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter and Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Dermer
