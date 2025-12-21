NBA: Chicago Bulls Storm To 136-125 Win Over Short-Handed Cleveland Cavaliers
Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic each scored 24 points as the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory over the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Saturday (December 20, 2025). Vucevic, who also grabbed 15 rebounds, had 11 points and six boards in the fourth quarter as the Bulls won consecutive games for the first time since November 19. Seven players scored in double figures for Chicago. Josh Giddey had 17 points and Tre Jones added 16 off the bench. Darius Garland scored a season-high 35 for Cleveland, who were missing All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell due to illness.
