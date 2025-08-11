Jr NTR To Make Entry In War 2 At Interval? Here's What Ayan Mukerji Has To Say

On the surprise that audience will be getting on the day of the film's release, the director said, "I know there’s a lot of excitement, especially in this part of the country, to see the film because of our trailers and songs. But actually, I think everybody is in for a real surprise on August 14 when the film releases." because, according to Ayan, "the story of the film and the real soul of the film" are not yet revealed, and he is really looking forward to experience that.