Jr NTR To Make Entry In War 2 At Interval? Here's What Ayan Mukerji Has To Say

There have been reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan will entirely lead the first half of War 2, and Jr NTR will enter only at the interval point.

Jr NTRs entry in War 2
Ayan Mukerji on Jr NTR's entry in War 2 Photo: Jr NTR/YouTube, Ayan Mukerji/IMDb
  • Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with YRF's spy drama War 2

  • There have been reports of him making a smashing entry at the interval

  • Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Hrithik Roshan

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who has a magnetic screen presence and a massive fan following, is all set to enthral the audiences with his stellar act in War 2. The trailer and songs have already generated enough buzz and anticipation around the upcoming spy drama. While fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film, there have been reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan will entirely lead the first half of the film, and Jr NTR will enter only at the interval point. Director Ayan Mukerji has addressed the rumours. Read on to know.

Jr NTR to appear in War 2 post-interval?

On Sunday, August 10, the makers held a pre-release event for the movie in Hyderabad, where Ayan said that the audience will get a huge surprise on August 14. He also opened up about Jr NTR entering War 2 in the second half.

Reacting to the reports of Jr NTR would make an entry only at the interval point, Ayan said, "We are smart enough not to make a movie where he comes in only at the interval point. That much sense we have." He assured that Jr NTR's entry sequence is one of the major highlights of the film, and for that, one has to watch War 2 and discover that on their own, said Ayan.

On the surprise that audience will be getting on the day of the film's release, the director said, "I know there’s a lot of excitement, especially in this part of the country, to see the film because of our trailers and songs. But actually, I think everybody is in for a real surprise on August 14 when the film releases." because, according to Ayan, "the story of the film and the real soul of the film" are not yet revealed, and he is really looking forward to experience that.

War 2 is Ayan's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films. He is making his comeback after Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Kabir in the sequel. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead. The film will hit the screens on August 14 and will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.

