War 2: CBFC Orders Makers To Mute 6 'Inappropriate References'; Cuts 'Sensual Images'

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
War 2 CBFC
CBFC asks War 2 makers to make changes Photo: X
  • War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6

  • The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles

  • It will release in theatres on August 14

Yash Raj Films-backed War 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on August 14. The action-drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, locking horns with each other. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead. The trailer and songs have already generated anticipation and buzz around the film. From the trailer, we got a hint that the film is packed with high-octane action, stunning visuals and high-end VFX. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several changes to War 2.

What are the changes made in War 2?

The censor board reportedly asked the makers of War 2 to "mute inappropriate references" in six places in the film. An "obscene" dialogue has been replaced by an approved sentence, and an "obscene" gesture of two seconds was also asked to be removed. The gesture scene made by a character came after the dialogue.

The team was also asked to lessen the sensual images by 50%, which is of 9 seconds. We are not sure what these images are, but we are assuming the visuals might be between Kiara and Hrithik's characters. After the changes were made, War 2 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6.

The CBFC didn't ask to delete or make changes to the action scenes.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 trailer out - YouTube/YRF
War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Faces Off Against Jr NTR In An Epic Showdown

BY Garima Das

What is the runtime of War 2?

Initially, the length of War 2 was 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes). Two days later, the team approached the CBFC. Bollywood Hungama quoted sources saying that the makers voluntarily reduced the film’s length to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes).

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2 song Aavan Jaavan - Specially arranged
War 2 Song Aavan Jaavan Out: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani Steal The Show With Sizzling Chemistry

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR is playing Vikram, and Kiara will be seen as Kavya Luthra. The film marks the trio's first project together, and also Ayan's maiden collaboration with YRF.

It is a sequel to 2019's War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

