Yash Raj Films-backed War 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on August 14. The action-drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, locking horns with each other. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead. The trailer and songs have already generated anticipation and buzz around the film. From the trailer, we got a hint that the film is packed with high-octane action, stunning visuals and high-end VFX. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several changes to War 2.