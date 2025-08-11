Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 are set for box office clash
Coolie is currently leading in advance bookings
Both films will release in theatres on August 1
This Thursday (August 14), there will be an epic clash between two mega movies—Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2. The advance bookings for both films opened on Sunday (August 10). Going by the numbers, Coolie has trumped War 2 in terms of advance bookings for the first day.
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings status in India
Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has sold around 68.5K tickets in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, worth around a whopping Rs 14.19 crore gross, reported Sacnilk.
The same report also claimed that with ‘block seats', it has minted Rs 20.88 crore. For the unversed, block seats are usually reserved by theatres for last-minute bookings or for some special promotions and studio schemes.
Ayan Mukerji-directed spy drama, on the other hand, is lagging behind Coolie, as it sold nearly 67,886 tickets for 6978 shows in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, worth Rs 2.4 crore in advance sales. With the combined block booking, the current pre-sales figure of War 2 in India is Rs 6.12 crore.
It is to be noted that War 2's advance bookings figures are lower than Yash Raj Films' previous Spy Universe films like War (2019) and Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023), and the recently released romantic drama Saiyaara.
About Coolie
Coolie recently received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours 50 minutes and 22 seconds.
Alongside Rajinikanth, the action drama also stars Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan are also part of the cast.
About War 2
War 2 was reportedly passed with a U/A 16+ certificate, after several changes were made by the CBFC, including an "obscene" dialogue and the removal of some sensual visuals.
The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.