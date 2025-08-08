Coolie To Celebrate Rajinikanth's 50 Years In Cinema With Special Tribute; New Runtime Revealed

Coolie recently received an A certificate from the censor board. Lokesh Kanagaraj has added 25 seconds to give a special tribute to Rajinikanth.

Coolie
Rajinikanth Coolie runtime revealed Photo: Sun Pictures/YouTube
  • Coolie to have a tribute video to mark 50 years of Rajinikanth in films

  • The new runtime of the film is now 2 hours 50 minutes and 22 seconds

  • Coolie releases in theatres on August 14, 2025

As the release date of Rajinijkanth-led Coolie is drawing near, one can't help but marvel at the anticipation and buzz the Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has generated. Just a week away for the release of the action drama, and the new update has sparked significant excitement among Rajinikanth's fans. The runtime of Coolie has been reportedly extended as the makers have added a tribute video to mark 50 years of Thalaivar in cinema.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth's debut film was the 1975 Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, by K. Balachander.

What is the new runtime of Coolie?

Coolie recently received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is Rajinikanth’s sixth adult-rated film.

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the Examining Committee (EC) asked the makers to censor the abusive word "B******d" and Thiruvannamalaikku Arogara was also asked to be replaced. The makers were also asked to change the name of the liquor brand, and add a warning about alcohol consumption, and obtain an NOC for using songs from other films. After making all the changes, Coolie was certified with an A rating. But later, the makers approached the committee to add a few seconds to the film.

Coolie posters accused of plagiarism - X
Rajinikanth's Coolie Posters Copied From Hollywood Films? Netizens Point Out Similarities

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The makers asked the censor board's permission to start Coolie with a 25-second-long animated visuals celebrating 50 years of Rajinikanth in the industry. With the additional video, the runtime of the film, which was earlier 2 hours 49 minutes and 57 seconds, will now be 2 hours 50 minutes and 22 seconds.

The committee didn’t ask the makers to delete any violent or action scenes from the film.

Other additions in the movie include the background rap songs which introduces Dayal (Soubin Shahir), a few scenes featuring Simon (Nagarjuna), Deva (Rajinikanth) and Preethi (Shruti Haasan).

Coolie release date

Coolie is all set to arrive in theatres on August 14. In select theatres in Kerala and Karnataka, there will be early shows, with screenings starting as early as 6 am, while, the screenings at Tamil Nadu will start at 9 am.

Aamir Khan is not involved in the distribution of Coolie - Instagram
Aamir Khan’s Team Shuts Down Rumours Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Distribution

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan are also part of the cast.

Rajinikanth's fan decorates temple to celebrate 50 years of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, 74, has no dearth of fans across the country. One of his fans has dedicated a Rajini temple in Madurai. To celebrate the milestone, a fan named Karthik decorated the temple with 5,500 pictures and film posters of the superstar, reported ANI.

Published At:
