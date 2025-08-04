Rajinikanth's Coolie Posters Copied From Hollywood Films? Netizens Point Out Similarities

Coolie Poster Controversy: Netizens feel that Rajnikanth starrer posters have resemblance to posters of several Hollywood films like Madame Web, Glass and Rebel Moon

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coolie posters controversy
Coolie posters accused of plagiarism Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie sparked plagiarism claims

  • Netizens spotted similarities between Coolie posters and several Hollywood films

  • Rajinikanth starrer will hit theatres on August 14, 2025

Ahead of the release of Coolie trailer, the makers unveiled a new poster, featuring the main cast of the film. As soon as the brand new poster of the film was released, the internet spotted similarities between it and the posters of several Hollywood films like Madame Web and Glass.

Coolie posters accused of plagiarism

Recently, Sun Pictures, the production house, shared a poster of Coolie, where actors including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj are seen appearing through a shattered-glass motif. Not one, two other posters of Coolie have also received flak over similarities with Hollywood films. One user also pointed out that one of posters of the film featuring Rajinikanth, resembles Vijay's Beast, and another has similarity with Rebel Moon.

An X user wrote, "So basically, 3 out of the 4 posters recently released by the Coolie team are copied from somewhere else. Can’t even believe someone like GP copied even from a fan-made poster of Beast. GP is receiving a hefty sum from makers for poster designing, and this is what he is doing," while another commented, "Song copied, first poster copied and now this one also, but some cinephiles will still get o***** in the name of Coolie. Copy + Paste, zero originality." One slammed the makers calling them "Typical copycat."

Coolie gets A certificate, trailer to be out today at 7 pm - X/Sun Pictures
Rajinikanth's Coolie Gets A Certificate From CBFC; Trailer Release Time Announced

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the comments here.

This is not the first controversy faced by Coolie. In May last year, music composer Ilaiyaraaja issued a copyright notice to the makers for allegedly using his tune Va Va Pakkam Va from Thanga Magan (1983) in the film's promotional video, without proper authorisation. He demanded either official permission or removal of the portion that featured his tune.

On Saturday, Coolie trailer was unveiled in Chennai amidst huge fanfare. The entire cast was present, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Rajinikanth plays seasoned smuggler Deva. We get a glimpse of the gritty world of smuggling and crime in the trailer.

Coolie trailer release date out - Instagram/Sun Pictures
Coolie Trailer: Rajinikanth Exudes Style And Swag As Smuggler In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Pulsating Action Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The action drama is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It will arrive in theatres on August 14, and will clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball