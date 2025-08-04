Coolie sparked plagiarism claims
Netizens spotted similarities between Coolie posters and several Hollywood films
Rajinikanth starrer will hit theatres on August 14, 2025
Ahead of the release of Coolie trailer, the makers unveiled a new poster, featuring the main cast of the film. As soon as the brand new poster of the film was released, the internet spotted similarities between it and the posters of several Hollywood films like Madame Web and Glass.
Coolie posters accused of plagiarism
Recently, Sun Pictures, the production house, shared a poster of Coolie, where actors including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj are seen appearing through a shattered-glass motif. Not one, two other posters of Coolie have also received flak over similarities with Hollywood films. One user also pointed out that one of posters of the film featuring Rajinikanth, resembles Vijay's Beast, and another has similarity with Rebel Moon.
An X user wrote, "So basically, 3 out of the 4 posters recently released by the Coolie team are copied from somewhere else. Can’t even believe someone like GP copied even from a fan-made poster of Beast. GP is receiving a hefty sum from makers for poster designing, and this is what he is doing," while another commented, "Song copied, first poster copied and now this one also, but some cinephiles will still get o***** in the name of Coolie. Copy + Paste, zero originality." One slammed the makers calling them "Typical copycat."
Have a look at the comments here.
This is not the first controversy faced by Coolie. In May last year, music composer Ilaiyaraaja issued a copyright notice to the makers for allegedly using his tune Va Va Pakkam Va from Thanga Magan (1983) in the film's promotional video, without proper authorisation. He demanded either official permission or removal of the portion that featured his tune.
On Saturday, Coolie trailer was unveiled in Chennai amidst huge fanfare. The entire cast was present, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Rajinikanth plays seasoned smuggler Deva. We get a glimpse of the gritty world of smuggling and crime in the trailer.
The action drama is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It will arrive in theatres on August 14, and will clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.