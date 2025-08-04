The 71st National Film Awards sparked controversy as Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story won the Best Film and Best Cinematography. The government-backed decision to honour the film has been criticised by many, including the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the FTII students' body. Fans are also furious that Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life was snubbed at the 71st National Film Awards. The latest to share her opinion on the snubs and biases at National Film Awards is actor Urvashi, who clinched the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her performance in Christo Tomy’s Ullozhukku, which also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu.