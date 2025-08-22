Sai Dharam Tej shared an old picture of his maternal uncle and wrote a birthday note in Telugu, which in English read: "The first hero I saw was my uncle… His life is an ideal for me.. My journey today is following my uncle’s footsteps.. The way of life he taught me is a life lesson.. My uncle is my everything…Whether it's difficult or happy.. When he's with me, I have the courage to be brave.. My uncle's words are my law.. He is my strength forever.. Your megastar.. our megastar.. Happy birthday to my beloved uncle Chiranjeevi garu.. Your nephew Teju".