Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi. The megastar turned 70 today (August 22). The Acharya star has been receiving birthday wishes from all quarters, including his family members, friends and industry peers. Chiranjeevi's brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was among the first to wish him on his birthday. Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, and others have also sent heartwarming birthday wishes on social media.

Celebs wish Chiranjeevi on birthday

Pawan Kalyan shared a wish from his office. The note was in Telugu, which is loosely translated as: "To my elder brother, Chiranjeevi gaaru, I send my heartfelt wishes. Being born as his brother is a great blessing but also being able to witness his rise and his struggle is a priceless life lesson.” Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, also joined in, writing, “Many happy returns of the day to our one and only megastar Chiranjeevi garu @KChiruTweets."

Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture from a wedding, where he was seen shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi. "Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu," he wrote wishing the megastar.

Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear @KChiruTweets! Wishing you abundant health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead."

Ravi Teja wrote, "Happy birthday annaya @kchirutweets Love you always."

Sai Dharam Tej shared an old picture of his maternal uncle and wrote a birthday note in Telugu, which in English read: "The first hero I saw was my uncle… His life is an ideal for me.. My journey today is following my uncle’s footsteps.. The way of life he taught me is a life lesson.. My uncle is my everything…Whether it's difficult or happy.. When he's with me, I have the courage to be brave.. My uncle's words are my law.. He is my strength forever.. Your megastar.. our megastar.. Happy birthday to my beloved uncle Chiranjeevi garu.. Your nephew Teju".

Chiranjeevi's work front

In his career spanning over four decades, the Padma Vibhushan awardee has appeared in more than 150 films. He will be next seen in the Telugu fantasy action film Vishwambhara, the teaser of which was unveiled on August 21.

The film will release in the summer of 2026. It was earlier slated to release in January 2025, but due to the visual effects work, it got delayed. In a previous statement on the delay, the actor said, "The entire second half depends on VFX and graphics, so the team is going beyond their limits to ensure that the audience gets the best visual spectacle possible."

Vishwambhara is Chiranjeevi's 157th film.

×

