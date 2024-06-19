Chiranjeevi's Ex-Son-In-Law, Sirish Bharadwaj Passes Away

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela's first husband Sirish Bharadwaj is no more. As per reports, Sirish was having health complications and passed away due to lung damage this morning, June 19. Despite being hospitalised, his health deteriorated and breathed his last.
Actress Sri Reddy shared the news of Sirish Bharadwaj's death on social media. Her post on Facebook had a picture of Sirish with Sreeja and their daughter with a caption, ''(Chiranjeevi ex alludu) Sirish Bharadwaj is no more...At least now Rest in peace raaa, Sirish Bharadwaj everyone cheated on you raa (sic)''.
She also shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the same picture and wrote, "Rest in peace sirish (sic)''.
Sreeja Konidela and Sirish Bharadwaj's marriage was a controversial one. They got married in 2007 against the wishes of their families. Both reportedly met in college and married when the former was just 19 and latter was 22. They tied th knot in a ceremony in a Arya Samaj temple. Sreeja and Sirish welcomed their daughter Nivrithi in 2009. They apparently started having irreconcilable differences and in 2011, Sreeja parted ways with Sirish reportedly because of dowry demand. Sreeja even filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish and her mother-in-law. They finally got divorced in 2014.
In 2016, Sreeja tied the knot with actor Kalyaan Dhev in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. They had a child in 2018 who they named Navishaka. Reportedly, Kalyaan and Sreeja are officially divorced.
Sirish also moved on in his life and re-married again. He also joined politics.
May Sirish Bharadwaj's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.