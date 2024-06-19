Chiranjeevi's Ex-Son-In-Law, Sirish Bharadwaj Passes Away

Sreeja Konidela and Sirish Bharadwaj's marriage was a controversial one. They got married in 2007 against the wishes of their families. Both reportedly met in college and married when the former was just 19 and latter was 22. They tied th knot in a ceremony in a Arya Samaj temple. Sreeja and Sirish welcomed their daughter Nivrithi in 2009. They apparently started having irreconcilable differences and in 2011, Sreeja parted ways with Sirish reportedly because of dowry demand. Sreeja even filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish and her mother-in-law. They finally got divorced in 2014.