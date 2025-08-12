Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Brevis Blows Away Aussies With Record-breaking 125*

South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs in the second T20I
Dewald Brevis played a stunning knock of 125 not out to lead South Africa's charge
The series is now tied at 1-1 with the third match remaining
Dewald Brevis scored the highest T20I score by a South African as the Proteas crushed Australia by 53 runs in the second T20I on Tuesday, August 12 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls to break multiple records and propel South Africa to a massive total of 218. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 165.
Australia had won the toss and opted to field first and that decision was proving to be alright before Brevis started his masterclass.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Brevis got to his half-century in 25 balls and then unleashed carnage as he reached his first international century in just 41 deliveries. His 125* included 12 fours and eight sixes.
Ben Dwarshius was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the left-arm pacer gave away just 24 runs and took two wickets.
Chasing a mammoth 219, Australia looked on course when Tim David was showering boundaries. David got out for 50 off 24 and from there on Australia's innings dipped massively. Australia were soon bowled out for 165 with Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch taking three wickets each.
The three-match T20I series is now tied 1-1 as both sides head to Cairns for the third T20I and the first ODI.
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter