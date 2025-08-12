Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Brevis Blows Away Aussies With Record-breaking 125*

Dewald Brevis scored the highest T20I score by a South African as the Proteas crushed Australia by 53 runs in the second T20I on Tuesday, August 12 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls to break multiple records and propel South Africa to a massive total of 218. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 165.