IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Brevis, positioned at backward point, produced a moment of brilliance by snatching a chance out of nowhere to dismiss Gaikwad for eight, a breakthrough that briefly checked India's momentum

Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi
Dewald Brevis with an insane catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad in Ranchi Photo: X
  • Dewald Brewis pulled off a miraculous catch to send back Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • The JSCA International Stadium was stunned into silence with that dismissal

  • IND are batting first against SA in the 1st ODI

Virat Kohli was in supreme touch at Ranchi, even as Ruturaj Gaikwad succumbed to a stunning catch from Dewald Brevis, leaving India three down in the first India vs South Africa ODI match on Sunday.

The JSCA International Stadium had already seen India get off to a good start after being asked to bat. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over, India reached 200/4 in 30.3 overs with Washington Sundar holing out.

Rohit Sharma looked in fine rhythm before Marco Jansen trapped him leg-before for 57, and Gaikwad's innings was cut short in dramatic fashion. Rohit was involved in a 136-run stand with Kohli, and in the process, broke Shahid Afridi's long-standing record of most sixes in ODIs.

Brevis, positioned at backward point, produced a moment of brilliance by snatching a chance out of nowhere to dismiss Gaikwad for eight, a breakthrough that briefly checked India's momentum.

Meanwhile, Kohli was batting with assurance, blending elegance and power to keep the runs flowing. He had already crossed fifty and appeared primed for another century, a record-extending 52nd, if it comes to pass.

The stand between Kohli and Gaikwad was only beginning to take shape when Brevis intervened, reminding once again that South Africa's fielding is probably the best in the business.

With Rohit back in the pavilion, Gaikwad gone, and Sundar's innings only for a brief period, the onus now rests firmly on Kohli to guide India through the middle phase. His new partner in the middle was KL Rahul.

Earlier, stand-in skipper KL Rahul lost out to Aiden Markram, who himself was deputising for Temba Bavuma -- who had recently steered the Proteas to a historic 2-0 series sweep. This marked India's 19th consecutive toss loss in ODIs, a sequence dating back to the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.

