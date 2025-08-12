The Supreme Court instructed civic bodies to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks
The decision has triggered criticism and protests
Celebs have raised their voice against the SC's order
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, which has stirred outrage and heated debate online. The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the removal of strays from Delhi and its surrounding cities, and put them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The court also stated that the animals must not be returned to the streets, and those who obstruct the process could face contempt proceedings. There have been protests by animal rights activists condemning the decision. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others have spoken up against the SC's order.
Celebs react to Supreme Court’s order to remove stray dogs from Delhi streets
Janhvi Kapoor, who has pets, shared a social media petition on her Instagram Story and supported a statement that criticised the SC's order. The statement read: "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning. But these aren't just stray dogs. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city."
It further read, "Yes, there are problems bites, safety concerns - but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow... who will it be? Raise your voice. Because they don't have one."
Bhumi Pednekar also shared a few posts on her Instagram Stories, condemning the decision. In one post, she shared Mahatma Gandhi's quote that read: "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." In another post, sharing a pic of a stray dog, she wrote, "We don't deserve them."
Raveena Tandon also criticised the court's decision by putting several posts in favour of the strays.
As per reports, during the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We can't sacrifice our children merely because few individuals feel that they are animal lovers or something," while addressing the "menace of stray dog bites."