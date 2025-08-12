The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, which has stirred outrage and heated debate online. The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the removal of strays from Delhi and its surrounding cities, and put them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The court also stated that the animals must not be returned to the streets, and those who obstruct the process could face contempt proceedings. There have been protests by animal rights activists condemning the decision. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others have spoken up against the SC's order.