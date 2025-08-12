Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Others React To Supreme Court's Order To Take Stray Dogs Off The Streets

The Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR has stirred outrage and criticism. Celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also criticised the decision by supporting a petition on stray dogs.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Courts order to remove stray dogs from streets
Celebs react to Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from streets Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court instructed civic bodies to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks

  • The decision has triggered criticism and protests

  • Celebs have raised their voice against the SC's order

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, which has stirred outrage and heated debate online. The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the removal of strays from Delhi and its surrounding cities, and put them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The court also stated that the animals must not be returned to the streets, and those who obstruct the process could face contempt proceedings. There have been protests by animal rights activists condemning the decision. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others have spoken up against the SC's order.

Celebs react to Supreme Court’s order to remove stray dogs from Delhi streets

Janhvi Kapoor, who has pets, shared a social media petition on her Instagram Story and supported a statement that criticised the SC's order. The statement read: "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning. But these aren't just stray dogs. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city."

It further read, "Yes, there are problems bites, safety concerns - but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow... who will it be? Raise your voice. Because they don't have one."

Varun Dhawan, who also has a pet dog, re-shared the statement on his Instagram Story.

Janhvi Kapoor supports petition on stray dogs
Janhvi Kapoor supports petition on stray dogs Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a few posts on her Instagram Stories, condemning the decision. In one post, she shared Mahatma Gandhi's quote that read: "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." In another post, sharing a pic of a stray dog, she wrote, "We don't deserve them."

Raveena Tandon also criticised the court's decision by putting several posts in favour of the strays.

Delhi police detain animal rights activist - Suresh Pandey
Animal Rights Activists Detained At India Gate Protesting SC Order On Stray Dog Relocation

BY Outlook News Desk

As per reports, during the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We can't sacrifice our children merely because few individuals feel that they are animal lovers or something," while addressing the "menace of stray dog bites."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son