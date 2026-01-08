Sonu Sood Advocates Vaccination And Sterilisation For Stray Dogs: Let’s Choose Kindness

Sonu Sood urged vaccination and sterilisation for stray dogs
He spoke about the urgent need for humane and sustainable solutions to address the growing stray dog population and rabies-related concerns.
The actor also requested the citizens to be part of the solution rather than the problem.
Actor Sonu Sood received recognition for his humanitarian work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped the migrant workers reach their homes by arranging transportation and providing essentials. His unconditional work earned him titles like "messiah of migrants" and "real-life hero". Sood, 52, has once again come forward for a noble cause rooted in empathy and responsibility — this time for the stray animals.
Sonu shared a heartfelt message supporting animal welfare organisation Jeev Sabha, and spoke about the urgent need for humane and sustainable solutions to address the growing stray dog population and rabies-related concerns.
“Namaskar, me hu Sonu Sood aur jaise me Indian hu, yaha pe paida aur rehne wale har stray dog bhi Indian hai, isliye unhe Indy bulaya jaata hai. Me sabse darkhast karta hu, ki jaise humne Covid jaisi bimari ka saamna kiya, waise hi vaccination aur sterilisation se jo stray dogs hai aur rabies jaisi jo bimari hai, unpe kaabu paaya jaa sakta hai,” he said.
He advocated vaccination and sterilisation as long-term measures for stray dogs and highlighted the importance of science-backed, humane approaches over reactive responses.
He concluded his message saying, “Let’s choose kindness, let’s choose solutions. I support Jeev Sabha. God bless you all. Take care,” urging everyone to be part of the solution rather than the problem.
Supreme court on stray dogs
The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 8) resumed the hearings on the stray dog issue, focusing on petitions highlighting the danger posed by stray animals on roads. On Wednesday, the court, flagging the risks, observed that “no one knows which dog is in what mood,” and said people were dying not only due to dog bites but also in road accidents caused by these animals.
In November last year, the apex court had ordered the removal of stray dogs from public areas, including schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, and sports complexes, and ordered the transfer of these animals to designated shelters.