Sonu Sood Helps Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Film Not Charity

Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav amid cheque bounce case

Talking to X, Sonu Sood called Rajpal Yadav a gifted actor who has contributed years of memorable performances to Hindi cinema. He wrote that difficult times are often a matter of harsh timing rather than lack of talent and urged producers and colleagues to stand together when one of their own is struggling. He clarified that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work, stressing that professional respect must be maintained.