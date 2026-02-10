Sonu Sood Helps Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Film Not Charity

Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case.
Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar Jail.
Loan dispute escalates to nearly Rs 29 crore.
In the latest development surrounding the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, Sonu Sood has stepped forward in support of the actor-comedian, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. As Rajpal Yadav battles mounting legal and financial strain, Sood announced that he would cast him in his upcoming film and extend a small signing amount, describing it as a matter of dignity rather than charity.
Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav amid cheque bounce case
Talking to X, Sonu Sood called Rajpal Yadav a gifted actor who has contributed years of memorable performances to Hindi cinema. He wrote that difficult times are often a matter of harsh timing rather than lack of talent and urged producers and colleagues to stand together when one of their own is struggling. He clarified that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work, stressing that professional respect must be maintained.
Why Rajpal Yadav went to jail
Rajpal Yadav’s legal trouble dates back to 2010, when he reportedly borrowed ₹ 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed commercially, repayment became difficult. Several cheques issued towards settling the loan allegedly bounced, leading to legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.
In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, sentencing them to six months in prison. Despite multiple appeals and partial repayments, including around ₹ 2.75 crore paid in 2025, the outstanding dues reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 29 crore over time.
On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to grant further time to arrange funds. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed him to surrender, observing that repeated leniency could not continue. Before turning himself in, Yadav reportedly said he had no money left and felt alone in facing the crisis.