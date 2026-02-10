Sonu Sood Helps Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Film Not Charity

Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav amid the ongoing cheque bounce case, offering him a role in his next film along with a signing amount.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonu Sood and Rajpal Yadav
Sonu Sood and Rajpal Yadav Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case.

  • Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar Jail.

  • Loan dispute escalates to nearly Rs 29 crore.

In the latest development surrounding the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, Sonu Sood has stepped forward in support of the actor-comedian, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. As Rajpal Yadav battles mounting legal and financial strain, Sood announced that he would cast him in his upcoming film and extend a small signing amount, describing it as a matter of dignity rather than charity.

Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav amid cheque bounce case

Talking to X, Sonu Sood called Rajpal Yadav a gifted actor who has contributed years of memorable performances to Hindi cinema. He wrote that difficult times are often a matter of harsh timing rather than lack of talent and urged producers and colleagues to stand together when one of their own is struggling. He clarified that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work, stressing that professional respect must be maintained.

Sonu Sood's message for stray dogs vaccination and sterilisation - Instagram
Sonu Sood Advocates Vaccination And Sterilisation For Stray Dogs: Let’s Choose Kindness

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Rajpal Yadav went to jail

Rajpal Yadav’s legal trouble dates back to 2010, when he reportedly borrowed  ₹ 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed commercially, repayment became difficult. Several cheques issued towards settling the loan allegedly bounced, leading to legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, sentencing them to six months in prison. Despite multiple appeals and partial repayments, including around  ₹ 2.75 crore paid in 2025, the outstanding dues reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 29 crore over time.

Related Content
Related Content
Euphoria movie OTT release update - X
Euphoria OTT Release: Gunasekhar Confirms His Film Won't Arrive Online Anytime Soon; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to grant further time to arrange funds. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed him to surrender, observing that repeated leniency could not continue. Before turning himself in, Yadav reportedly said he had no money left and felt alone in facing the crisis.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra Highlights, Ranji Trophy QF: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Effort Goes In Vain As BEN Seal Semi-final Spot

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Edwards, De Leede Lead NED To Seven-Wicket Win Over NAM

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NED Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC