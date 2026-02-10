Euphoria OTT Release: Gunasekhar Confirms His Film Won't Arrive Online Anytime Soon; Here's Why

No OTT release for Euphoria? Filmmaker Gunasekhar has requested the audience to watch the film in theatres and not wait for OTT release.

Gunasekhar's Telugu-Tamil film Euphoria hit the screens on February 6. The film stars Sara Arjun, Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohith, and Vignesh Gavireddy in pivotal roles. Inspired by real-life events, Euphoria explores modern-day youth culture, focusing on drugs, crime, conflicts and dilemmas faced by the younger generation.

At a promotional event for the film, Gunasekhar confirmed that Euphoria will not release on OTT platforms anytime soon. He said the film has been designed purely for the big screen experience.

Why Euphoria won’t release on OTT

According to Tupaki, Gunasekhar clarified that Euphoria will not come to OTT for now. "Euphoria is completely made for the theatre experience. We respected people who come to theatres and made this film with full value for them," he said.

He pointed out that audiences now don't watch movies in theatres and wait for digital release.

The National award-winning filmmaker requested the audience to watch the film only in theatres and not wait for the OTT release. "Euphoria will give you an experience. After watching it, you will take something back home with you. It is not just entertainment, it will also make you think," he added, asking audiences to watch the film with an open mind.

About Euphoria

The hard-hitting social drama follows the journey of a bright teenage girl (Sara Arjun) determined to become a civil servant. Her world turns upside down after she falls into the trap of drug abuse following a party. Bhumika Chawla plays a mother who sees her son becoming a drug addict. The film raises some uncomfortable questions, focusing on sensitive topics like violence against women, child protection laws, and the growing drug abuse among youth.

Euphoria received an 'A' certificate. Its runtime is around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

