Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date Update: Karthi’s Action Comedy Set To Release On Pongal 2026

Vaa Vaathiyaar was delayed due to financial and legal issues.
Film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy stars Karthi as a flawed cop.
It is now releasing this Pongal.
Vaa Vaathiyaar release date has been officially locked after a prolonged delay that left the film in limbo. Starring Karthi in the lead, the action comedy had been awaiting clearance following financial disputes involving the producer. With those hurdles now addressed, the makers have announced a festive Pongal release, marking a crucial turnaround for the project.
Why Vaa Vaathiyaar was delayed
Originally planned for a December 2025 release, Vaa Vaathiyaar was postponed indefinitely due to unresolved financial liabilities. Legal proceedings later allowed the film’s rights to be auctioned, enabling the project to move forward. This decision cleared the path for a theatrical release, bringing long-awaited relief to fans and exhibitors alike.
Cast, crew and what the film is about
Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Vaa Vaathiyaar sees Karthi play DSP Rameshwaran, a morally compromised police officer whose life sharply contrasts with his grandfather’s ideals inspired by MGR. As crime begins to close in, he adopts an alter ego rooted in those values, setting off an unconventional fight against corruption.
The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Karunakaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, and Shilpa Manjunath in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with George C. Williams handling cinematography and Vetre Krishnan handling editing.
Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date
Vaa Vaathiyaar is set to release in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal.
Karthi’s upcoming films
Following Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi will be seen in Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran. He is also working on Marshal, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, and has HIT: The Fourth Case in his upcoming slate.