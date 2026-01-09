Vaa Vaathiyaar: Production House Of Karthi Starrer Moves Madras High Court For Film's Release

Studio Green moves Madras High Court over Vaa Vaathiyaar release block.
Court order links release to ₹21.78 crore payment dispute.
Case stems from long-running co-production financial disagreement.
The release of Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi, remains in limbo as Studio Green approaches the Madras High Court seeking relief from a prohibitory order that has stalled the film's theatrical plans. The production house has filed a modification plea, asking the court to reconsider conditions that currently prevent the film's release due to pending financial liabilities.
Vaa Vaathiyaar legal dispute
Studio Green, the production house behind Karthi’s film Vaa Vaathiyar, has approached the Madras High Court seeking relaxation of an order requiring them to pay ₹21.78 crore before releasing the movie, The Hindu reports. The case is being heard by a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan.
Why Vaa Vaathiyaar release is delayed
The dispute traces back to a 2011 co-production agreement between producer KE Gnanavel Raja and businessman K Arjunlal Sunderdas. Although the agreement involved equal investment commitments, Sunderdas exited the project after investing a partial amount. He was later declared insolvent, leading the Official Assignee of the High Court to assess outstanding recoveries. Subsequent legal proceedings concluded that Raja owed a significant sum to the insolvent estate, a ruling upheld by the court in 2019.
Since then, the Official Assignee has repeatedly approached the court ahead of releases linked to the producer, securing partial repayments. In the case of Vaa Vaathiyaar, the court intervened once again, citing the unpaid balance and barring the release until the amount is cleared in full.
Vaa Vaathiyaar movie awaits clarity
The film had already faced multiple postponements due to these legal developments, with planned release strategies being revised more than once. As of now, the fate of Vaa Vaathiyaar hinges on the outcome of the latest hearing, which will determine whether the court will modify its earlier order.
At present, no revised release date has been announced.