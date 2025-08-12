Football

Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Ousmane Dembele, Chloe Kelly Headline Men's, Women's Lists

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele and England striker Chloe Kelly are among the contenders to win the men's and women's Ballon d'Or award. The 30 men's and 30 women's nominees have been revealed by France Football magazine, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in Paris on September 22. The 28-year-old Dembele was inspirational in leading PSG to their first Champions League title after years of falling short and helped the French club complete a treble. Teenage star Lamine Yamal, whose mesmerizing performances lit up the Champions League and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title, is among the other men’s nominees.