Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Ousmane Dembele, Chloe Kelly Headline Men's, Women's Lists

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, New Jersy, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates by taking a selfie after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma puts the ball back in play during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton reacts after a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy as goalkeeper Hannah Hampton at left looks on after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.