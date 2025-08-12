Football

Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Ousmane Dembele, Chloe Kelly Headline Men's, Women's Lists

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele and England striker Chloe Kelly are among the contenders to win the men's and women's Ballon d'Or award. The 30 men's and 30 women's nominees have been revealed by France Football magazine, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in Paris on September 22. The 28-year-old Dembele was inspirational in leading PSG to their first Champions League title after years of falling short and helped the French club complete a treble. Teenage star Lamine Yamal, whose mesmerizing performances lit up the Champions League and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title, is among the other men’s nominees.

Ballon d'Or 2025 - football's best player award Nominees - PSG's Ousmane Dembele
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Ousmane Dembele (PSG) | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith, File

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, New Jersy, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - PSGs goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader, File

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - Barcelonas Lamine Yamal
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti, File

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - Liverpools Mohamed Salah
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) | Photo: AP/Jon Super, File

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates by taking a selfie after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - PSGs goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson, File

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma puts the ball back in play during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - Spains Aitana Bonmati
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Aitana Bonmati (Spain) | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File

Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Hannah Hampton (England) | Photo: AP/Michael Probst, File

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - Englands Chloe Kelly
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Chloe Kelly (England) | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Hannah Hampton (England) | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino, File

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton reacts after a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Ballon dOr 2025 - footballs best player award Nominees - Englands Chloe Kelly
Ballon D'Or Nominees 2025: Chloe Kelly (England) | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino, File

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy as goalkeeper Hannah Hampton at left looks on after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

