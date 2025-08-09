Mahesh Babu Turns 50: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Extend Wishes To The Star

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has turned 50 today, August 9. On the occasion of his birthday, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others extended their wishes.

Mahesh Babu birthday
Celebs extend birthday wishes to Mahesh Babu Photo: Instagram, X
  • Mahesh Babu turned 50 on August 9

  • Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others wished the actor

  • Mahesh's family extended heartwarming wishes

On Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday on August 9, his friends, well-wishers from the film industry and fans extended their heartwarming wishes through social media. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, Adivi Sesh and others wished the Telugu superstar through their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Celebs wish Mahesh Babu on birthday

Wishing his 'dear' Mahesh Babu, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!"

"Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success…," wrote Jr NTR.

Mahesh Babu's first look from his upcoming film SS Rajamouli unveiled - Instagram
Mahesh Babu's First Look From SSMB29 Unveiled; SS Rajamouli Promises A 'Never-Before-Seen' Reveal In November

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan also shared his wish on X. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sending you lots of love and best wishes on this landmark birthday (sic)".

Venkatesh shared a picture with Mahesh on X and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh! Today you turn 50 but you’ll forever be my Chinnodu Your humor and kindness light up the hearts of so many... there’s truly no one like you. Keep smiling, special one. Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic in #SSMB29! (sic)".

"Dear @urstrulyMahesh sir, Happy Golden Birthday. I will forever be filled with gratitude for everything you’ve done for me. The world and I love you for your wit, your charm and most importantly…your heart. You’ll always have me in your corner (sic)," wished Adivi Sesh.

Family wishes Mahesh Babu on birthday

Mahesh's daughter Sitara shared an old picture of her with her father on Instagram and wrote, "happy birthday to the best dad ever. i love u. #uncstatusachieved #grandunc." His son Gautam also shared a collage of pictures of them together and wrote, "Always my first hero. Have the best birthday ever Nanna!"

His wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a family picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who makes life feel like a dream. My love, my strength, my everything. Love you always (sic)".

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Mahesh will be seen in a tentatively titled film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor's first look was unveiled today. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

