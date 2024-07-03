South Cinema

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu

As per the report, SS Rajamouli has been talking to Prithviraj for a while now and they have finally signed the dotted lines.

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
info_icon

We all know that after 'RRR', filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been working on his next project with Mahesh Babu. The film is tentatively titled 'SSMB 29'. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Rajamouli and his writer father Vijayendra Prasad have put elements of 'Ramayana' in the script and Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits of Lord Hanuman. The latest report will get you more excited. Read on to know.

The same portal reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Yes, you read it right. 'The Goat Life' actor is all set to take on the 'Guntur Kaaram' actor in SS Rajamouli's next. 

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that SS Rajamouli has been talking to Prithviraj for a while now and they have finally signed the dotted lines. ''Now, Prithviraj is all set to take on Mahesh Babu under the direction of SS Rajamouli,” added the source.

The source further revealed that it’s a well-written part and has an arc of its own and added, ''The character has his own backstory justifying the actions''. Prithviraj is excited to work with both SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu as it is his first collaboration with them.

The source also said that the film will be shot in real-life jungles as well as the studio set up. ''SS Rajamouli wants to scale up the bar for Indian Cinema by creating never-seen-before visuals on screen against the backdrop of African Jungles. He is also looking to redefine the conventional hero v/s villain conflict in his story, and that’s the factor which excited both Mahesh and Prithviraj,” said the source.

Earlier, in March, during the special screening of 'RRR' in Japan, the 'Baahubali' director shared an update about his upcoming film. He said, ''We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign