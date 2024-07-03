Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu

We all know that after 'RRR', filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been working on his next project with Mahesh Babu. The film is tentatively titled 'SSMB 29'. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Rajamouli and his writer father Vijayendra Prasad have put elements of 'Ramayana' in the script and Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits of Lord Hanuman. The latest report will get you more excited. Read on to know.
The same portal reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Yes, you read it right. 'The Goat Life' actor is all set to take on the 'Guntur Kaaram' actor in SS Rajamouli's next.
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that SS Rajamouli has been talking to Prithviraj for a while now and they have finally signed the dotted lines. ''Now, Prithviraj is all set to take on Mahesh Babu under the direction of SS Rajamouli,” added the source.
The source further revealed that it’s a well-written part and has an arc of its own and added, ''The character has his own backstory justifying the actions''. Prithviraj is excited to work with both SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu as it is his first collaboration with them.
The source also said that the film will be shot in real-life jungles as well as the studio set up. ''SS Rajamouli wants to scale up the bar for Indian Cinema by creating never-seen-before visuals on screen against the backdrop of African Jungles. He is also looking to redefine the conventional hero v/s villain conflict in his story, and that’s the factor which excited both Mahesh and Prithviraj,” said the source.
Earlier, in March, during the special screening of 'RRR' in Japan, the 'Baahubali' director shared an update about his upcoming film. He said, ''We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well''.