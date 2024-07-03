Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu

Earlier, in March, during the special screening of 'RRR' in Japan, the 'Baahubali' director shared an update about his upcoming film. He said, ''We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well''.