Veteran Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Of KGF, Kantara Fame, Passes Away At 55

Who was Dinesh Mangaluru?

Born in Kundapur in Udupi district, Dinesh resided in Bengaluru for several years. Before his career in films, he worked in theatre. His notable works include films like Ricky, Rana Vikrama, Ambari, Savaari, Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Aa Dingi, Slum Bala, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Durga, Smile, Shubham, KGF, Kichcha and Kirik Party, among others. Apart from acting, he also worked as an art director in many films like Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, Raavana, and more.