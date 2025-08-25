Veteran Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Of KGF, Kantara Fame, Passes Away At 55

As per reports, Dinesh Mangaluru died at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka.

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru dies
Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru dies at 55 Photo: X
  • Dinesh Mangaluru reportedly died at 3:30 am on Monday

  • He was known for his roles in iconic Kannada films KGF, Kichcha and Kirik Party, among others

  • The veteran actor was 55

Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for his roles in KGF and Kantara, breathed his last on Monday (August 25) after a prolonged illness. He was 55. As per reports, he died at 3:30 am at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka.

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru dies

As per a report in PTI, Mangaluru had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment before his condition worsened, as per his family members.

According to Udayavani, the actor suffered a stroke during the shooting of Kantara. He had recovered after receiving treatment in Bengaluru, but last week, he was admitted to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital after he complained of ill health.

The same report also claimed that Dinesh had a brain haemorrhage, and for one year, he had been unwell.

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru
Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru Photo: X
info_icon

Who was Dinesh Mangaluru?

Born in Kundapur in Udupi district, Dinesh resided in Bengaluru for several years. Before his career in films, he worked in theatre. His notable works include films like Ricky, Rana Vikrama, Ambari, Savaari, Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Aa Dingi, Slum Bala, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Durga, Smile, Shubham, KGF, Kichcha and Kirik Party, among others. Apart from acting, he also worked as an art director in many films like Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, Raavana, and more.

As per reports, Dinesh’s mortal remains will be brought to Bengaluru this evening. According to his family, his body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8 am on Tuesday (August 26). His last rites will be held tomorrow at Sumanahalli crematorium.

He is survived by his wife Bharati and sons Pawan and Sajjan.

