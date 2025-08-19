Who was Achyut Potdar?

Born to a Marathi Brahmin family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on August 22, 1934, Potdar spent his childhood in Indore. He did his post-graduation in 1961 with a major in economics. After completing his education, he became a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967. He also worked as an executive at Indian Oil for nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992.