Veteran actor Achyut Potdar died on August 18, 2025
His last rites will be held on August 19
He had an illustrious career in films and television
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his role as a professor in 3 Idiots, breathed his last on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was 90. As per reports, he passed away at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.
Achyut Potdar dies
The news of Achyut Potdar's death was shared by a private channel on its official Instagram handle, where they paid a tribute to the actor.
The cause of his death is not known yet.
Reportedly, Potdar was hospitalised at Jupiter Hospital after facing health issues. His last rites will take place on August 19, 2025, in Thane.
Who was Achyut Potdar?
Born to a Marathi Brahmin family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on August 22, 1934, Potdar spent his childhood in Indore. He did his post-graduation in 1961 with a major in economics. After completing his education, he became a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967. He also worked as an executive at Indian Oil for nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992.
Achyut Potdar's career
Potdar, who participated in plays and theatres while working at Indian Oil, entered the industry in his 40s. Over the years, he appeared in several successful Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. He worked in over 125 films, 95 serials, 26 plays and 45 ads.
Some of his notable works include films like Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Dilwale, Rangeela, Mrityudand, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator, among others.
Potdar's TV shows include Bharat Ek Khoj, All The Best (Doordarshan), Pradhan Mantri (Zee TV) Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (Zee TV), Aahat Season 1 (1995-2001) (Sony TV), Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na (Zee Marathi) and more.