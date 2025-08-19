Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Best Known For His Role In 3 Idiots, Passes Away At 90

Reportedly, Achyut Potdar was hospitalised at Jupiter Hospital after facing health issues. His last rites will take place on August 19, 2025, in Thane.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Actor Achyut Potdar dies
3 Idiots fame actor Achyut Potdar dies Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran actor Achyut Potdar died on August 18, 2025

  • His last rites will be held on August 19

  • He had an illustrious career in films and television

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his role as a professor in 3 Idiots, breathed his last on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was 90. As per reports, he passed away at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

Achyut Potdar dies

The news of Achyut Potdar's death was shared by a private channel on its official Instagram handle, where they paid a tribute to the actor.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

Reportedly, Potdar was hospitalised at Jupiter Hospital after facing health issues. His last rites will take place on August 19, 2025, in Thane.

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies - null
Kannada Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away Due To Jaundice-Related Complications

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Achyut Potdar
Achyut Potdar Photo: X
info_icon

Who was Achyut Potdar?

Born to a Marathi Brahmin family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on August 22, 1934, Potdar spent his childhood in Indore. He did his post-graduation in 1961 with a major in economics. After completing his education, he became a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967. He also worked as an executive at Indian Oil for nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992.

Actor Terence Stamp, who played the villain in Superman dies - IMDb
Actor Terence Stamp, Who Played Superman Villain General Zod, Passes Away At 87

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Achyut Potdar's career

Potdar, who participated in plays and theatres while working at Indian Oil, entered the industry in his 40s. Over the years, he appeared in several successful Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. He worked in over 125 films, 95 serials, 26 plays and 45 ads.

Some of his notable works include films like Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Dilwale, Rangeela, Mrityudand, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator, among others.

Potdar's TV shows include Bharat Ek Khoj, All The Best (Doordarshan), Pradhan Mantri (Zee TV) Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (Zee TV), Aahat Season 1 (1995-2001) (Sony TV), Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na (Zee Marathi) and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  4. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  5. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks