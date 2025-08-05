Kannada Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away Due To Jaundice-Related Complications

Santhosh's career

Santhosh was launched in films by his father in 2009 with Kempa. But he earned popularity with the 2015 action thriller film Ganapa, directed by Prabhu Srinivas. It went on to become a superhit. Santhosh also received praises for his performance in the 2012 romantic drama Olavine Ole, directed by Teshi Venkatesh. The film, based on honour killings, also starred Neha Patil in the female lead.