Kannada Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away Due To Jaundice-Related Complications

Santhosh Balaraj had been battling jaundice for the past few weeks, but his condition deteriorated despite medical treatment.

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj, breathed his last on Tuesday (August 5) morning. He was 34. Reportedly, Balaraj had been battling jaundice for the past few weeks, but his condition deteriorated despite medical treatment.

Santhosh Balaraj dies

As per a report in The Week, Santhosh died at around 9:30 am in the ICU at Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru, following health complications related to liver and kidney issues that led to severe jaundice. He had been admitted to the hospital last month.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that he had been in a critical condition and had even slipped into a coma. His organs failed to recover, despite receiving intensive treatment and care.

Known for films like Ganapa and Kariya 2, Santhosh was one of the promising stars of the Kannada film industry. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity in Sandalwood.

Who was Santhosh Balaraj?

Santhosh Balaraj was the son of renowned film producer Anekal Balaraj, who produced Darshan's 2013 hit film Kariya. The producer passed away in a road accident in May 2022. Santhosh was unmarried and lived with his mother.

Santhosh's career

Santhosh was launched in films by his father in 2009 with Kempa. But he earned popularity with the 2015 action thriller film Ganapa, directed by Prabhu Srinivas. It went on to become a superhit. Santhosh also received praises for his performance in the 2012 romantic drama Olavine Ole, directed by Teshi Venkatesh. The film, based on honour killings, also starred Neha Patil in the female lead.

Santhosh also starred in the 2013 film Janma, by Chakravarthi. Kariya 2, which released in 2017, was his last film.

