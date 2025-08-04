Actor Song Young-Kyu, Korean Star Of Extreme Job, Found Dead In Car

Song's DUI scandal

On June 19, Song was caught driving under the influence (DUI), reportedly driving for about 5 km from Giheung District to Cheoin District in Yongin. The news came to light on July 25. His blood alcohol level was allegedly over 0.08 per cent, at which his driver's license could be revoked under South Korean law. The case was forwarded to the prosecution. Following the incident, he stepped down from Shakespeare in Love and was removed or edited in two Korean dramas, ENA’s The Defects and SBS’s The Winning Try.