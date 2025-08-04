Actor Song Young-Kyu, Korean Star Of Extreme Job, Found Dead In Car

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu was reportedly found dead inside a car
The investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of his death
Recently, he was accused of DUI
Veteran South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, best known for his role as Chief Choi in the 2019 blockbuster Extreme Job, passed away on Monday (August 4). He was 55.
Song Young-kyu death
As per a report in Soompi, Young-kyu was found dead inside a car in a residential complex in Yongin of Gyeonggi province at around 8 am by an acquaintance, who informed the Yongin Dongbu Police Station, after which an investigation was launched. Neither were there signs of foul play, nor was any note found at the scene, according to the police.
Koreaboo quoted a source saying, "He was distressed by the malicious articles and comments, and the circumstances were extremely unfavourable at that time" (referring to Young-kyu's recent DUI case).
The investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of his death. Police are also questioning Song's family and are considering whether to conduct an autopsy.
Song's DUI scandal
On June 19, Song was caught driving under the influence (DUI), reportedly driving for about 5 km from Giheung District to Cheoin District in Yongin. The news came to light on July 25. His blood alcohol level was allegedly over 0.08 per cent, at which his driver's license could be revoked under South Korean law. The case was forwarded to the prosecution. Following the incident, he stepped down from Shakespeare in Love and was removed or edited in two Korean dramas, ENA’s The Defects and SBS’s The Winning Try.
Song didn't speak about the controversy, but the production team of The Defects issued an official statement. "The Defects is a pre-produced drama, editors will try to adjust scenes without disrupting the story or viewer understanding. However, certain parts may be challenging to edit due to their importance to the plot," they stated.
SBS stated, "As The Winning Try is pre-produced, its editing will likely follow the same direction as The Defects team, so please understand."
Who was Song Young-kyu?
Song made his stage debut in 1994 in the children’s musical Wizard Mureul and worked for three decades in theatre, film and television. He made his film debut in the 2002 movie Turn It Up, and in 2007, he made his TV debut with Merry Mary. His other works include Baseball Girl, Hyena, Trick, Stove League, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Big Bet, Narco-Saints, Destined with You, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Hot Stove League, and A Superior Day, among others. Extreme Job was one of the highest-grossing films in Korean cinema, which made him leave a mark in the industry.
Song is survived by his wife and two daughters.