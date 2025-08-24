Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with a tea seller during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar.
A man takes a dip in 'sarovar' at the Golden Temple on 'Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav', in Amritsar.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the ‘All India Speakers Conference’ at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajith Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap with school students during the felicitation ceremony of Gaganyatris, in New Delhi.
Animal lovers hold placards during a protest at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru.
Rescue operation underway at IIIM Hostel after heavy rainfall, in Jammu.